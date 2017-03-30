ALBANY (KRON) — Albany is on-edge after disturbing racist pictures and anti-Semitic gestures are being seen at Albany High School.

On Thursday, parents and students are protesting at the high school because they do not want the kids on campus.

A group of kids was busted for doing Nazi salutes on Wednesday.

The freshman group was making the anti-Semitic gestures in the school hallway.

The superintendent says everyone involved has been disciplined, but we don’t know exactly what was done.

This comes after KRON4 reported about hurtful and racist pictures posted on Instagram last week.