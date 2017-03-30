EVERETT, Wash. (KRON) — Police are looking for two suspects who invaded a Washington home and assaulted the woman who was hiding in the bathroom.

The robbery happened on Thursday in Everett, Washington, a town about 30 miles north of Seattle.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office released the video hoping it might lead to the arrest of the suspects.

In the video, the suspects can be seen trying to open a locked door to the bathroom that a woman was hiding in.

The robbers kicked down the door and found the woman hiding in the shower. She can be heard screaming in the video.

Police said they assaulted her, ripped the jewelry off her neck and took the cell phone out of her hand.

They then ransacked the house while asking “where’s it at?” Police still don’t know what the robbers were referring to.