Wind advisory issued for Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–The National Weather Service issued a Bay Area-wide wind advisory for Thursday and Friday.

The advisory is in effect from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and 12:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday.

Wind gusts could reach up to 45 mph.

Bay Area residents should be aware of downed power lines and trees.

