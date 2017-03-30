Wind advisory issued for Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–The National Weather Service issued a Bay Area-wide wind advisory for Thursday and Friday.

The advisory is in effect from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and 12:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday.

Wind gusts could reach up to 45 mph.

Bay Area residents should be aware of downed power lines and trees.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for coastal areas from Thrs noon-8PM and for the hills from 12AM Fri to 12pm.#CAWX pic.twitter.com/MXBDSr9mEa — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 30, 2017

