SANTA CLARA (KRON) — A man was shot at a Santa Clara motel on Friday night, according to Lt. Dan Moreno.

The man was rushed to the hospital. The shooting happened on the second floor of the Carpi Motel, police said.

The motel had been evacuated.

There is no information on the suspect.

Police are talking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance video.

