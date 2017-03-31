2 arrested in Berkeley home burglary

By Published:

BERKELEY (KRON) — Two burglary suspects are in custody after breaking into a Berkeley home on Thursday night.

Authorities say it happened just after 8 p.m. on Sacramento Street near Stuart Street.

Police arrested the two as they were walking away from the home. 

The suspects have now been identified as 51-year-old Reginald Patillo and 38-year-old Kizzie Sandling.

When police searched Patillo’s car, they found suspicious tools and an empty gun magazine.

Patillo is facing several charges including burglary, possession of burglary tools, and violating his probation.

Sandling was arrested for burglary and violating her probation.

