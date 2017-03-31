2 girls abducted in Northern California found safe

GREENVILLE, California (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol said a 33-year-old woman abducted two girls, ages 9 and 14, in Northern California on Friday night, but safely recovered them on Saturday.

The girls were described as being Asian, both with black hair and brown eyes. Laila Pomtong was the 9-year-old and Solai Pomtong was the 14-year-old.

The CHP says the girls were taken from Greenville in Plumas County.

The suspect was described as being white. Her name was Alicia Lapp.

The alert was issued for Butte, Lassen, Plumas, Sierra, Tehama and Yuba Counties at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

The CHP headquarters tweeted around 3:43 p.m. that the girls were safely located and the suspect is in custody.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

Yesterday’s AMBER Alert is deactivated. The children have been safely recovered, suspect in custody. The public’s help is much appreciated! — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) April 1, 2017

AMBER ALERT PHOTOS View as list View as gallery Open Gallery