3 arrested in connection with Union City armed robbery

UNION CITY (KRON) — Three Stockton men are in custody as police believe they are connected to an armed robbery that happened Sunday in Union City, according to police.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers received a report of the armed robbery in the 1800 block of Whipple Rd.

A suspect with a handgun approached the victims, telling them they were being robbed, police said.

The suspect then allegedly took the victims’ wallets and fled on foot.

Officers found a man in the area who matched the description of the armed robber.

The victims were able to confirm he was the same person who robbed them, and their property was returned to them, authorities said.

Soon after, when officers conducted a traffic stop in the same area, they determined the people inside that car were also connected to the robbery.

In all, officers arrested three people on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, and narcotic sales.

They were identified as 24-year-old Miguel Rodriguez, 18-year-old Nicholas Rodriguez, and 20-year-old Felipe Hurtado, all of Stockton, according to police.