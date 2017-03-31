4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes South Bay

SAN BENITO COUNTY (KRON) — A 4.0 earthquake was reported Friday morning in San Benito County, according to the National Weather Service.

The quake stuck near Aromas around 3:55 a.m.

This is about half way between Salinas and Gilroy.

The exact magnitude was 3.97 with a radius of 2 km, according to the United States Geological Survey.

No injuries or damage have been reported so far.

A 4.0 earthquake was reported near Aromas CA in northern San Benito county. Anybody feel it? — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 31, 2017