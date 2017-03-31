VACAVILLE (KRON) — Friday police in Vacaville posted pictures of two women suspected of stealing $4,000 in makeup products from a Walgreens store in Vacaville.

The two women pictured and two others allegedly stole from the Walgreens on Alamo Dr., but this may not be the only location they robbed.

Police believe the Vacaville suspects are the same four women involved in a makeup heist at a Concord Walgreens.

The pictures above are from Vacaville Police Department’s Facebook from the hit on Concord Ave.

An employee of the Concord store tried stopping the women, but they got away after a confrontation ensued.

Then they fled the scene in a maroon Chevrolet Impala with no license plates, Vacaville police said.

Police did not give an estimate for the value of the merchandise stolen from the Concord location.

Anyone with information regarding the incident at the Vacaville Walgreens is asked to call Detective Andy Polik at (707) 469-4814.