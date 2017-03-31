AMBER ALERT: CHP says woman abducted 2 girls, 9 and 14, in Northern California

Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, California (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol says a 33-year-old woman abducted two girls, ages 9 and 14, in Northern California on Friday night.

The girls are described as being Asian, both with black hair and brown eyes. Laila Pomtong is the 9-year-old and Solai Pomtong is the 14-year-old.

Solai is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, the CHP said.

The CHP says they were taken from Greenville in Plumas County.

The suspect is described as being white. Her name is Alicia Lapp.

The alert was issued for Butte, Lassen, Plumas, Sierra, Tehama and Yuba Counties at around 9:30 p.m.

The suspect was last seen driving a 2016 black Toyota Prius with the license plate 7UHH003.

