OAKLAND (KRON) — BART has announced major weekend closures between the Lake Merritt and Fruitvale stations due to track maintenance projects taking place from April to July.

That section of track will be closed to all trains so crews can work to replace or improve rails, switches and track circuitry, according to BART officials.

The closures will take place all day on the following weekends:

April 8 and April 9

April 29 and April 30

May 13 and May 14

May 27 to May 29

June 10 and June 11

July 1 and July 2.

During these times, no trains will run between Fruitvale and Lake Merritt stations, between West Oakland and Lake Merritt and between 12th Street and Lake Merritt.

Lake Merritt station will be closed but Fruitvale will remain open.

BART will provide a free bus bridge to 19th Street station for passengers traveling north beyond Fruitvale from the Dublin/Pleasanton and Warm Springs/South Fremont lines.

A free local shuttle will link the Lake Merritt and Fruitvale stations, according to BART officials.

Signs and extra BART staff will be on hand to guide passengers to appropriate connections.