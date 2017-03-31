Gary’s Mailbag: What will your tombstone say?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.
In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:
- Will your tombstone say “athlete” or “talker?” – Mortician
- I will not spend another dollar on the Raiders, but I’ll continue to watch them on television. – Kenny
- Face it, the feelings people have towards Colin Kaepernick is because of race. Black people understand why he wants to see change in this country, while white people are just afraid of him. – Ron
- I love that Pam forced the king to turn his back. I always laugh when our wife and Pam give you a hard time. – Curtis
- I work in advertising and I believe the Warriors brand has eclipsed the 49ers and Giants. – Jay
Follow Gary on Twitter @KRON4GRadnich.