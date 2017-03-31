SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants have named Matt Cain as their fifth starter.

Manager Bruce Bochy made the announcement on Friday before his team’s exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics.

“I thought that Matt handled everything well,” Bochy said to MLB.com. “He was healthy, he threw strikes and his secondary pitches came through at the end.”

The 32-year-old right hander had a shaky spring but was able to win the job over young rookie sensation Ty Blach.

In 25.1 innings pitched this spring, Cain had a 7.82 ERA and had a 1.66 WHIP. He made six starts.

The last time Cain had a solid season was in 2012 when he went 16-5 with a 2.79 ERA. The Giants went on to win the World Series that year.

The Giants are paying Cain $20 million in the final year of his five-year deal.

His first start of the year will be against the San Diego padres next Saturday.

