LISTEN: 911 calls on erratic driver minutes before deadly church bus crash

KXAN Published:
In this aerial image made from a video provided by KABB/WOAI authorities respond to a deadly crash involving a van carrying church members and a pickup truck on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park in northern Uvalde County, Texas, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. The group of senior adults from First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas, was returning from a retreat when the crash occurred, a church statement said. (KABB/WOAI via AP) SAN ANTONIO OUT

CONCAN, Texas (KXAN) — As the National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the crash that killed 13 members from First Baptist New Braunfels, authorities have released 911 calls from drivers who reported a person in a pickup truck driving erratically.

Uvalde police Lt. Daniel Rodriguez says a man called about 12:02 p.m. Wednesday to report the swerving truck heading north on U.S. 83 and to ask deputies to respond. Other calls followed. A total of eight calls were made to the Real and Uvalde County dispatchers.

Here is a transcription of one of the first calls made to 911 regarding the truck.

Time: 12:07 p.m.

911 Caller: There’s a white dually — I’ve already called Uvalde — I’m following this guy, he’s in a white Dodge dually. He’s all over the road–both sides. Somebody needs to stop this guy. We’re getting close to Concan.

Dispatcher: That’s going to be Uvalde County, sir.

911 Caller: Well somebody… somebody needs to get this guy off the road. I’ve already called Uvalde.

Dispatcher: Your name?

911 Caller: He’s going to hit somebody head on or he’s going to kill his own damn self — somebody needs to get this guy off the road.

