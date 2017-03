SANTA BARBARA (CNN Newsource) —¬†During a time when many are experiencing tension over immigration and deportation, this sign is a welcome sight.

These signs recently started showing up around Santa Barbara, California. They say, “No matter where you are from, we are glad you’re our neighbor.”

The signs are in Spanish, English, and Arabic, and they are meant to promote unity and love.

The idea originated at a church in Virginia, and now, they are popping up in neighborhoods across the country.