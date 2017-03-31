SAN JOSE (KRON) — A man was killed and a juvenile was hospitalized after a car got lodged under a semi truck Friday morning in San Jose, according to police.

At 7:39 a.m., police responded a crash at Park Avenue and McEvoy Street near a construction site.

When officers arrived, they found that a Chevy Camaro was lodged under a large Semi truck.

Emergency crews attempted to rescue the driver of the Camaro but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile passenger was removed from the Camaro and taken to a local hospital to be medically treated. The minor’s condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the Semi truck stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

This is San Jose’s 11th fatal collision of 2017.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates