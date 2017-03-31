Man stabbed in Antioch Walmart bathroom

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Police arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man inside a bathroom at the Antioch Walmart on Thursday, according to Antioch Police Department.

Around 9:20 p.m., police responded to the Walmart at 4893 Lone Tree Way after receiving reports of a possible stabbing, police said.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a man inside the bathroom suffering from a single stab wound.

Police discovered that prior to the stabbing, the victim and suspect were arguing somewhere else near the store.

As the argument progressed, the two ran into the restroom inside the Walmart, where the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim.

The victims was taken to a local hospital.

The suspect was detained at the scene, and was later booked into County Jail on felony assault charges.

The weapon used was recovered at the scene.

This incident did not involve the Walmart store or any of its employees.

No further information is available at this time.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Antioch Police Department at (925) 778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.

On Thursday evening, March 30, 2017 at approximately 2120 hours, Antioch Officers were advised of a possible stabbing victim inside the Antioch Wal-Mart Store restroom. On arrival, an adult male victim suffering from a single stab wound was located inside. It was learned that an argument had begun off property at a nearby location and the involved parties ran into the restroom inside the store. The argument continued and the victim was stabbed. The suspect was detained at the scene and later booked into County Jail on felony assault charges. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Any further inquiries into the status of this case should be done via the Media Access Line.