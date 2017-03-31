LOS ALTOS (KRON) — Pedestrians do not have armor and will almost always lose when up against a 4,000-pound automobile.

Crosswalks are considered a safety zone for people attempting to cross the street, but they only work if everyone follows the rules

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

TONIGHT AT 10

If there were a pedestrian safety test right now, would you pass or fail? @LosAltosPD @SCCMotorCop @SantaClaraPD @kron4news pic.twitter.com/5k59Er5HAI — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) March 31, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js