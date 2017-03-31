SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A runway closure could cause delays at San Francisco International Airport starting this weekend, according to airport officials.

Runway 28L, which is mainly used for arriving flights, is due for routine maintenance.

Officials say that depending on usage, the runways need to be repaved every 8-12 years.

Runway 28L was last repaved in 2008.

“This project will require runway and taxiway closures which will affect normal operations,” officials said. “Some delays may occur during weekend closures.”

Here are the nine weekends in which the runway will be closed:

Friday, March 31st at 6:00pm PST through Monday, April 3rd at 12:00noon PST

Friday, April 7th at 6:00pm PST through Monday, April 10th at 12:00noon PST

Friday, April 21st at 6:00pm PST through Monday, April 24th at 12:00noon PST

Friday, April 28th at 6:00pm PST through Sunday, April 30th at 12:00noon PST

Friday, May 5th at 6:00pm PST through Sunday, May 7th at 12:00noon PST

Friday, May 12th at 6:00pm PST through Monday, May 15th at 12:00noon PST

Friday, May 19th at 6:00pm PST through Monday, May 22nd at 12:00noon PST

Friday, June 2nd at 6:00pm PST through Monday, June 5th at 12:00noon PST

Friday, June 9th at 6:00pm PST through Monday, June 12th at 12:00noon PST

Depending on weather conditions, these dates and times are subject to change, officials said.

“This project will ensure our runways continue to safely serve air traffic at SFO, while providing improved efficiency and longevity,” Airport Director Ivar C. Satero said. “Working collaboratively with airlines and the FAA, we have scheduled this project to minimize the impact on our airport guests.”