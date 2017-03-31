Santa Rosa man arrested in child porn case

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — On Thursday deputies arrested a man in Santa Rosa in connection with a child porn case.

61-year-old James Russel Anderson was arrested on suspicion of possessing “obscene matter involving minors”, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies believe Anderson was downloading and sharing child pornography through the internet, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Thursday, investigators served a search warrant at a home on Delamere Ave. in Santa Rosa. During the search, they seized a computer and phone as evidence.

Detectives found multiple child pornography images on the devices that belonged to Anderson, deputies said.

He was taken into custody without incident.