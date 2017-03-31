SoyNut Butter recalled due to E. coli concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The US Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that soy nut butter products are being recalled because of links to an E. coli. outbreak.

The SoyNut Butter products are manufactured by Dixie Dew Products in Erlinger, Kentucky.

As of now, Dixie Dew cannot sell any or distribute any products, according to the FDA.

SoyNut Butter is believed to be behind an E. coli outbreak that sickened 29 people in 12 different states this year.

24 of those cases involved people younger than 18-years-old.

After an inspection earlier this month, the FDA suspended Dixie Dew’s registration. The inspection “revealed insanitary conditions at the firm that could affect the safety of finished products,” the FDA said.

While most people recover in a few weeks, 12 victims were hospitalized. Nine of those twelve people developed a type of kidney failure that can be life-threatening, hemolytic uremic syndrome.

“We are urging parents and caregivers to check for recalled SoyNut Butter products and throw them away. This product has a long shelf life and may still be in homes and classrooms,” the CDC said in a statement.