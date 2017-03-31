Trump administration says ICE courthouse arrests will continue

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — The departments of Justice and Homeland Security said this week immigration agents will continue to make arrests at courthouses.

And Trump administration officials are encouraging cities to revoke their sanctuary policies if they object because those policies force agents to arrest immigrants in public places.

Their letter was a response to California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye.

She wrote to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and DHS Secretary John Kelly saying ICE agents “appear to be stalking undocumented immigrants in our courthouses to make arrests.”

The subject of ICE arrests at courthouses has been particularly sensitive in recent weeks between major cities and federal officials.

Local jurisdictions say arresting undocumented immigrants in courthouses has a chilling effect on their participation as witnesses and when reporting victims to prosecute criminals.

San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon is speaking out about immigration arrests inside courtrooms, calling it a threat to public safety.

Gascon says immigration agents aren’t helping if witnesses are too scared to show up and testify against dangerous suspects.

He added if ICE needs to make arrests in the courtroom, they need a warrant.