VIDEO: GoPro captures motorcycle fly off cliff in Southern California’s Angeles National Forest

WCMH Published:

 

 

LOS ANGELES (InsideEdition.com via WCMH) — A man’s GoPro camera captured horrifying video of his friend suddenly going over a cliff while riding a motorcycle.

“That split second, when I saw his body fly over the trees, I thought he was dead,” David Park told Inside Edition.

Park’s camera, mounted on his helmet, shows him stopping on a winding road in Southern California’s Angeles National Forest and scurrying down a hillside to help his friend.

“Just don’t move, OK?” he tells his stunned friend, who is conscious and entangled in heavy brush.

The crash victim suffered a broken shoulder and was airlifted via helicopter to a nearby hospital. He said his back wheel slipped, and he lost control of his bike.

“I’m just shocked how someone could survive that and walk away,” Park said.

