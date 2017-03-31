VIDEO: New York manhole explosions shatter windows

Published:

 

NEW YORK (KRON) — A New York City neighborhood was rocked by a series of explosions early Friday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., flames blasted out of two manholes along a section of Broadway. Residents say the jolts sounded like thunder, only much louder.

The underground explosions were so powerful that the windows of several buildings were shattered.

No one was injured, but several buildings still were evacuated.

The energy company says the explosions might have been caused by salt from recent snowstorms making contact with underground lines.

