DALY CITY (KRON) — The Daly City Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in two incidents of indecent exposure that happened in a two-day span in Daly City.

On Monday around 6:10 a.m., a man allegedly showed his privates to a 19-year-old woman who was walking at Westmoor Park, according to police.

Then, on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., the same man reportedly victimized a 12-year-old girl who was walking on the 100 block of Mariposa Ave.

“It has been confirmed that the suspect in both cases is the same and is described as being a Hispanic or white male adult, approximately six feet tall,” police said.

The suspect’s car is similar to a silver or gold 2003 Toyota Camry, and appears to have a sticker on the driver side rear bumper.

If you have any information, please call Detective Larsen at (650) 992-1225. You may also call our anonymous TIP line at (650) 873-AIMS. Please refer to case # 17002397.