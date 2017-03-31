VIDEO: Daly City police looking for man who exposed himself to 12-year-old girl

Courtesy of Daly City PD

DALY CITY (KRON) — The Daly City Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in two incidents of indecent exposure that happened in a two-day span in Daly City.

On Monday around 6:10 a.m., a man allegedly showed his privates to a 19-year-old woman who was walking at Westmoor Park, according to police.

Then, on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., the same man reportedly victimized a 12-year-old girl who was walking on the 100 block of Mariposa Ave.

Courtesy of Daly City PD

“It has been confirmed that the suspect in both cases is the same and is described as being a Hispanic or white male adult, approximately six feet tall,” police said.

The suspect’s car is similar to a silver or gold 2003 Toyota Camry, and appears to have a sticker on the driver side rear bumper.

Courtesy of Daly City PD

If you have any information, please call Detective Larsen at (650) 992-1225. You may also call our anonymous TIP line at (650) 873-AIMS. Please refer to case # 17002397.

