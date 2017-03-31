VIDEO: San Francisco burglar on the run with $100k in jewelry

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding an alleged burglar, who took off with $100k in jewelry from a store in San Francisco’s Chinatown in February.

On Feb. 24 around 3:04 p.m., the suspect broke in through the window of the jewelry store in the 100 block of Waverly St., according to police.

The suspect reportedly stole around $100,000 worth of jewelry, police said.

He was last seen running away from the jewelry store southbound on Waverly St., and then eastbound on Sacramento St.

He is described as an African-American or Hispanic man in his twenties, wearing jeans, a dark jacket, and a red and green top, authorities said.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the San Francisco Police anonymously at (415) 575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.