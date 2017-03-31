SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A retirement party took place in San Francisco on Friday.

There were the obligatory cake and balloons, and of course flowers, but this was no ordinary retirement party.

Shirley Edelson has worked at the office supply store Patrick and Company in San Francisco for 37 years, impressive but not particularly remarkable.

What makes this celebration notable is that Shirley will turn 90 in a few short months.

Watch the above video to see Jeff Pierce’s full report.

Congrats to Shirley!