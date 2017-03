(CNN Newsource) – The world’s strongest coffee is now available in the United States.

But Black Insomnia, as it is called, is not for the faint of heart. Literally.

It has 58.5 milligrams of caffeine per ounce, almost three times as much as Starbucks’ dark roast. The site “Caffeine Informer” says Black Insomnia is one of the “most dangerous caffeinated products.”

A 12-ounce cup would have more than 700 milligrams of caffeine.

The FDA recommends a limit of 400 milligrams per day.