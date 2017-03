ALBANY (KRON) — Students at Albany High school are holding a rally to denounce racism in their school.

In the past week, several students at the school were disciplined for making Nazi salutes in the hallways and posting racist images on Instagram.

KRON4’s Charles Clifford¬†was at the high school with details.

On Friday afternoon, members of the Black Student Union held a unity rally to try and end the week on a positive note.

