2 people injured in Livermore collision

LIVERMORE (BCN)–Two people were severely injured this morning after a traffic collision on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore, according to fire
officials.

Alameda County Fire, along with the California Highway Patrol, responded to the scene just east of West Grant Line Road and Jess Ranch Road shortly before 9:45 a.m.

Fire officials said one person suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a nearby hospital. Another person had severe injuries and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

There was no further information on the status of the two people injured, and the CHP is currently investigating the incident.

