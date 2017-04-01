3 people displaced after house fire in Alameda

ALAMEDA (KRON) – Three people are displaced after a house fire in Alameda on Friday, according to Alameda Fire Department officials.

Alameda Fire responded to the residential structure fire around 11:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Lincoln Ave.

A man, a woman, and a teen girl self-evacuated before the fire department arrived, according to authorities.

Both adults were injured and treated at the scene.

Heavy fire was coming from the back basement door, going up the side of the house, into a bedroom, attic, and roof.

The fire also reached a tree and storage building, and was threatening a neighboring home, the fire department said.

The four people in the neighboring home were safely evacuated with no injuries, officials said.

The fire was knocked down at 11:42 p.m. and was fully over at 12:06 p.m.

A total of 26 firefighters responded to the scene, according to authorities.

The Red Cross also responded to assist the three displaced people and other assisting agencies including the Alameda Building Department, Alameda Police, Alameda Municipal Power, and PG&E.

The origin of the fire is still under investigation, Alameda Fire officials said.