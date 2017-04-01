At least 1 dead after car accident in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE (KRON) — There was a deadly car accident Friday night in Sunnyvale, according to public safety officials.

Around 10:10 p.m., officials said the crash happened on Lawrence Expressway somewhere between Sandia Ave. and Tasman Dr.

While officials say it was a “single vehicle” collision, they did not say how many people were in the car.

It was reported that all northbound lanes of the expressway were closed, and would not reopen until early Saturday morning.

As of 6:20 a.m., there were no updates on that road closure.

Three southbound lanes on Lawrence Expressway have also been closed, between Tasman and Lakebird drives, according to authorities.

No further information is available at this time.

Public safety officials are asking drivers to avoid the area and to use alternate routes.