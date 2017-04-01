CHP gear up for distracted driver awareness month

By Published:
Photo courtesy of WYTV

DUBLIN (KRON)– April is distracted driver awareness month, and the Dublin California Highway Patrol will be on high alert.

Two days, April 5th and 19th, are designated as focused enhancement days, according to officers.

California Highway Patrol will partner with other law enforcement agencies to aggressively enforce distracted driving laws the entire month.

CHP officers will also take the time to educate high school students on the dangers of holding electronic devices while driving, eating while operating a vehicle and driving under the influence.

