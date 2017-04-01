Extra Cheesy: Military couple feasts at In-N-Out for wedding reception

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KRON) — A couple in Southern California decided to make their wedding reception extra special by holding it at their favorite take-out joint, In-N-Out Burger.

Vanessa and Juan Pablo Cervantes held their wedding in a church in the City of Industry.

After the church ceremony, the Cervantes headed out to their local In-N-Out, joining their friends and family for a memorable feast.

“I’m currently stationed in New Mexico and there’s no In-N-Outs over there, and I’ve been gone for a while, and we really like In-N-Out,” Juan Pablo Cervantes said.

“That’s it really, there’s no endorsements going on.” Cervantes added.

Juan Cervantes is currently stationed in New Mexico as a part of the United States Air Force.

The couple is planning to spend their honeymoon in England- they leave on Monday.

