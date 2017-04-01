Man arrested for car vandalism in Union City

UNION CITY (KRON) – Police arrested a man in connection with smashing car windows Friday in Union City.

Authorities responded around 2:15 a.m. to the 3100 block of Lamprey Dr. and found several parked cars with broken windows.

A witness identified a possible suspect responsible for the vandalism, who ran from police into a neighborhood.

Authorities set up a perimeter, found the suspect who was then identified, and took him into custody.

44-year-old Anthony La was then arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and an outstanding warrant, according to authorities.