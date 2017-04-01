SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A member of The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC) passed away on stage during the intermission of the choir’s Friday night performance.

39-year-old Ryan Nunez collapsed and died midway through their concert, “Paradise Found,” at the Herbst Theatre in San Francisco.

Nunez was a singer in the chorus, and was the Administrative Coordinator on the SFGMC staff.

“We have suffered one of the most profound tragedies and losses one can imagine,” SFGMC said in a statement. “He was our voice to the world. Filled with humor and huge hugs for all – he just took care of everyone.”

The chorus has two remaining “Paradise Found” shows today.

Ryan’s SFGMC “brothers” say they will be singing in his honor.