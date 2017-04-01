Multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 4 in Antioch, 14 injuries, all lanes blocks

ANTIOCH (KRON)– A multi-vehicle accident in Antioch along Highway 4 injured 14 people and closed all lanes Saturday evening, according to Robert Marshell of Contra Costa Fire.
Out of the 14 patients, 4 of them were critically injured.
A child was transported by helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Oakland and two others were taken to a UC Davis hospital.
The accident was reported around 6:18 p.m. on westbound Highway 4 near the A Street exit.
Medical personnel were on the scene and 5 ground ambulance and 4 helicopters were requested.
California Highway Patrol declared it a multi-vehicle accident and said 14 people were possibly injured.
Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.
Vehicle accident with major injuries, WB 4 near A st, all lanes closed. Find alternate routes. #4IC
— Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) April 2, 2017
#4IC has requested 5 ground ambulances and 4 helicopters.
— Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) April 2, 2017
There’s an accident on highway 4 and traffic is completely stopped so this lady starts walking her dog on the freeway 😂 pic.twitter.com/wAc16F1DUd
— HorchataPapi🌹 (@tacosdecarlitos) April 2, 2017