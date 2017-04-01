Police investigating deadly shooting in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday night in Vallejo, according to Vallejo Police Department.

Around 11:09 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Marin and Pennsylvania streets, police said.

Responding officers found a man laying in the street with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

His identity is not being released until his family is notified.

Crime scene investigators and detectives are continuing the investigation, police said.

No further details were made available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Vallejo Police Department at (707) 648-4280.