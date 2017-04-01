Record-breaking coin auction fetches $106.7 million

This image provided by Stack's Bowers Galleries shows a rare 1804 silver dollar. The rare silver dollar fetched almost $3.3 million dollars in what officials say is a record-breaking coin collection auction, Friday, March 31, 2017. The five auction events were held over the past two years by Stack's Bowers Galleries of Santa Ana, California, in conjunction with Sotheby's in Baltimore.(Stack's Bowers Galleries via AP)

BALTIMORE (AP) — A rare 1804 silver dollar fetched almost $3.3 million dollars in what officials say is a record-breaking coin collection auction.

A five-part sale of the D. Brent Pogue coin collection that ended Friday netted a total of almost $106.7 million.

The five auction events were held over the past two years by Stack’s Bowers Galleries of Santa Ana, California, in conjunction with Sotheby’s in Baltimore.

Friday’s final auction yielded about $21.4 million, including the 1804 dollar, an 1811 half cent that brought $998,750, and a 1793 Liberty Cap cent that sold for $940,000, making it the most valuable circulated cent ever sold.

