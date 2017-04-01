Rohnert Park man missing for weeks

ROHNERT PARK (KRON)– A 34-year-old man from Rohnert Park has been missing for several weeks according to police.

Fernando Ruben-Minon was last seen in Rohnert Park on Feb. 2 and later seen on Feb. 12 in Clearlake Oaks.

Ruben-Minon suffers from medical issues and is considered at-risk according to police.

His vehicle was found on Apr. 1 near Highway 53 and Ogulin Canyon in Clearlake.

Police believe the vehicle had been there for several days.

A search is underway by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team.

If anyone has seen Fernando Ruben-Minon, police as you to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (707) 263-2690.