Slain little league coach honored during Opening Day celebration in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON)– The legacy of slain little league coach, Frank Navarro, was celebrated Saturday morning in San Jose.

Navarro,35, was president of Eastridge Little League before he was stabbed to death outside of Tres Gringos Cabo Cantina where he worked.

6 arrested in deadly stabbing of San Jose little league coach

The Eastridge Little League team kicked off Opening Day by paying homage to Navarro and unveiled a billboard in his honor.

San Jose’s Mayor, Sam Liccardo, also stopped by the baseball field to pay his respects.

Today we honored Frank Navarro — the beloved community member and @LittleLeague president who was taken all too soon. pic.twitter.com/SkDButKwTN — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) April 1, 2017