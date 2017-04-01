Suisun City police investigating armed robbery at Walmart

By Published:

SUISUN CITY (BCN)–Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday evening at a Wal-Mart store in Suisun City, police said.

An image of the suspect, who was said to be carrying a gun, was captured on store video at 6:23 p.m.

Customers and employees were evacuated and the store was locked down, according to police.

The suspect was last seen running north of the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Vera at (707) 421-7373.

Tips can be made anonymously to Solano Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-7867.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s