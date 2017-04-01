Suspect out on bail found with stolen car in Marin County

NAVATO (KRON)— Saturday morning Novato police arrested a suspect in connection with a stolen car case.

An officer was patrolling the Hamilton Market Place parking lot and came across a stolen car.

The officer discovered the car was stolen through a license plate reader installed in the patrol car, Novato police said.

The car had been reported stolen to the San Rafael Police Department.

24-year-old Flor Marenco-Garcia of Marin County was arrested on suspicion of car theft, possession of stolen property, and commission of a felony while released on bail, according to authorities.

Marenco-Garcia was located inside the parked car and was taken into custody, according to police.