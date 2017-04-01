Vehicle rollover on Hwy 101 in Santa Clara

By Published:

SANTA CLARA (KRON)– A vehicle rolled over on Highway 101 in Santa Clara Saturday evening.

The accident happened on northbound Highway 101 at Lawrence Expressway.

The driver of the vehicle was able to escape and refused care.

 

