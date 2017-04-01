Vehicle rollover on Hwy 101 in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA (KRON)– A vehicle rolled over on Highway 101 in Santa Clara Saturday evening.

The accident happened on northbound Highway 101 at Lawrence Expressway.

The driver of the vehicle was able to escape and refused care.

#HappeningNow VEHICLE ROLLOVER NORTHBOUND HWY 101 at Lawrence Expwy. @SantaClaraFD Crews on scene w @CHPSanJose. Use caution in the area! pic.twitter.com/23IMSB5uEt — Santa Clara CA Fire (@SantaClaraFD) April 2, 2017

Non injury, single-vehicle rollover. Driver self extricated and refused care. Fire crews clear scene @CHP still on scene with Tow truck. https://t.co/touEztBcnp — Santa Clara CA Fire (@SantaClaraFD) April 2, 2017