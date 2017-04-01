VIDEO: Albany High School parents holding meeting about disciplined students

By Published:

ALBANY (KRON) — This week a group of East Bay high school students returned to class after facing discipline for obscene social media posts.

The teenagers, who attend Albany High School, were punished for posting racist images on Instagram and making Nazi salutes in the hallways at school.

The Superintendent did not release details of the students’ punishment because they are minors.

Parents of the students targeted are holding a meeting at 10:00 a.m. this morning.

Some of these parents want the perpetrators expelled from the school.

This comes one day after the disciplined students returned to campus.

Upon arrival, the students were greeted with a rally sponsored by the school’s Black Student Union.

KRON4’s Averi Harper is in Albany to keep us updated throughout the day.

