Vigil held for missing 3-year-old girl in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Family and friends refused to give up hope in finding a missing 3-year-old girl.

Relatives gathered at San Francisco’s McLaren Park to hold a memorial and vigil for the missing girl and her mother who was killed.

Nicole Fitts and her 3-year-old daughter, Arianna Fitts, were reported missing back in April of 2016.

Nicole’s body was found dumped in a shallow grave in McLaren Park.

Saturday marked one year since Arianna was last seen alive in Oakland.

Some relatives suspect the child’s babysitters are behind her disappearance because of their silence throughout the ongoing investigation.

“These are the people who spent so much time with Arianna, spent so much time with Nicky. Why not once did they ever try to contact us,” said Nicole’s sister, Contessa Fitts.

San Francisco police are still investigating and there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.