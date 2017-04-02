3 people, including 2 children shot at birthday in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (FOX40)– Three people, including two children, were shot at Margarette Marks Park on Sunday afternoon in Sacramento.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. at the park on Roanoke Avenue.

At least two victims have been transported to area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions and the extent of their injuries are not known.

No suspects have been identified, but police say gunshots rang out and then the suspects drove away. Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

Police have set up a perimeter and a helicopter is assisting in the area.

