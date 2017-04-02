5 injured in shooting at East Bay house party

PITTSBURG (KRON) — Five men were injured in a shooting at a house party Saturday in Pittsburg following a fight between two groups, police said Sunday.

Officers responded just before 11:00 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Madoline St., where a birthday party was taking place.

A fight had broken out after the suspect and group he came with were asked to leave the party, police said.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and started shooting, injuring five men.

Others at the party were able to detain the suspect before police arrived, authorities said.

The five victims were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, according to police.

Officers arrested a 23-year-old Oakley man. He was taken to the county jail on suspicion of several felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon.

No names have been released, as police are still investigating the incident.

