Bar shooting in Antioch sends 1 man to hospital

Published:

ANTIOCH (BCN)–A 37-year-old man is recovering after being shot this afternoon at a bar in Antioch, according to police.

Police said officers were dispatched to Cruisers Saloon, located at 1611 A St., at 1:19 p.m. on reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, the victim was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police said the person or persons responsible for the shooting fled prior to officers arriving.

No further information has been released at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Antioch police at (925) 778-2441.

