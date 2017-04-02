Brentwood police seek public’s help in finding missing at-risk woman

BRENTWOOD (BCN)–Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an elderly at-risk woman who went missing late this morning from her Brentwood home.

According to spokesman Sgt. Mark Misquez, officers received a call from the woman’s caretaker around 11:30 a.m. that the woman had wandered off from her home located in the 900 block of Doeskin Terrace.

Police said 68-year-old Nyona Graves is a black woman, who frequently wears dresses, black UGG boots and brown sunglasses and reportedly has Alzheimer’s disease.

Her caretaker told officers that they left to run an errand and when they returned to the home, Graves was no where to be found.

Misquez said the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office and search and rescue teams were diligently canvassing the area for Graves.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Brentwood police at (925) 643-6911.